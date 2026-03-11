Sherrill in West Orange to endorse DiVincenzo in executive race

WEST ORANGE — McLoone’s Boathouse was awash with local Democrats last week as Gov. Mikie Sherrill endorsed Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. in his bid for a seventh term as Essex County Executive.

“The greatest compliment I can give to Joe is that he leads from the front. During COVID, he was at the vaccination centers. At food distributions, he is giving boxes out. He is always making sure people are OK,” Sherrill said. “Joe is focused on doing what is right for the people of Essex County and he knows what it takes to be a good public servant. I am proud to endorse Joe D as our county executive.”

The announcement was made before a packed house that included Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca, West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney, Democratic candidate for Congress Analilia Mejia, New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones and State Senate Majority Leader Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz .

The primary for the seat is scheduled for June 2 and the general election is Nov. 3. No candidates are on record yet as competing for the job of county executive. DiVincenzo has won his last few elections easily, winning more than 80% of the vote in some contests.

DiVincenzo, 73, of Roseland, previously served as a Freeholder, a position now known as commissioner, for 13 years and served as president of the board for eight years. He worked professionally as a parks supervisor, teacher, and coordinator.

DiVincenzo’s campaign states that he has reshaped the county by strengthening the financial standing and stabilizing county property taxes, revitalizing the Essex County Parks System, modernizing infrastructure and placing an emphasis on offering programs that benefit senior citizens and vulnerable residents.

DiVincenzo presided over the county’s bond rating moving from junk status to AA. The park system has expanded from 17 parks to 24 and renovations and updates have been made throughout the system during his tenure.

“He has raised awareness of Essex County across New Jersey and I dare say the United States,” Jones said.

The county also opened a new Division of Family Assistance and Benefits headquarters and the Wynona Lipman Family Courthouse to provide vulnerable families with spaces where they can be treated with dignity and respect while being provided supportive services.

“I bring the same high level of enthusiasm and energy to Essex County that I had on day one. Together with my team and with the support of our residents, we can continue to tackle difficult issues and accomplish even more,” DiVincenzo added.

DiVincenzo went on to say that there was a lot on the agenda for a next term with the most important thing being to keep taxes low.

