Reading of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ planned at Burgdorff Center

A free staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” will be presented at The Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts on March 16, at 7 p.m.

“Pride and Prejudice” was directed by Ciara Moriarty, who has worked in the official capacity as secretary to the Maplewood Strollers. Reading the play will be Jaqueline Birgitte Hennessy, Jared Cardenas, Libby Drew and Pat Zappone.

“It’s romantic,” said Moriarty. “It has a lot of those classic troupes of people having misunderstandings about family—the Bennets and their two eldest daughters finding love. We follow them through this journey and the crazy things that happen, beginning and end. It’s a love story that ends well. I’ve always loved the story. The story is so relatable, being open to having our hearts and minds changed over time. It’s classic but it feels very relevant to now. It’s really funny. It’s great we can laugh at things. It’s a delightful story. It’s comforting to return to stories we know.”

On Dec. 16, it was Jane Austin’s 250th birthday and to Moriarty, it seemed like an obvious choice to celebrate her. And it’s also Women’s History Month.

The staged reading will have actors in plain clothes, not costumes, focusing on the words of the script and the book.

“You hear the humor differently,” Moriarty said. “There’s an added layer of warmth. There’s something so wonderful about the simplicity; there’s no challenges; it’s joyful.”

For the staged reading, there was a lower time commitment than a main-stage production. Actors only had to be at one rehearsal, for one performance.

Directing “Pride and Prejudice” was not a first for Moriarty. She directed the Strollers’ “Family Fright Night Revue” production two seasons ago. She’s also directed young people and children, running summer camps.

But getting to direct a project like “Pride and Prejudice” is different, according to Moriarty.

“This is new and exciting and fresh,” she said.

Moriarty also feels that Jane Austin is important in literary history.

“I think her legacy is something we value today,” Moriarty said. “‘Pride and Prejudice’ – we have such a lasting interest in it. I grew up loving the story and I feel very honored that I helped create a space where other people can experience it.”

The Maplewood Strollers are supported by The Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture and are a nonprofit organization established in 1932. Each year they produce a season consisting of two plays, one musical, as well as a children’s theatre production in midwinter.

The Strollers welcome anyone with an interest in the arts and a willingness to work toward a common goal, whether onstage, or behind the scenes.

To learn more about The Maplewood Strollers visit: https://www.themaplewoodstrollers.org/

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry