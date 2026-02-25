SEFD puts out fire in Hilton Ave. home

A Hilton Avenue home was damaged in a fire last week.

The South Essex Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home at 111 Hilton Ave. at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, according to a press release from the fire department.

Squad 32 arrived at the home at 12:18 p.m. and reported back that there was fire in the walls on the first floor so hose lines were stretched. Deputy Chief David Klugel arrived on scene, took command and called in two more fire engines, a ladder truck and arranged for station coverage for Maplewood and South Orange, the release said.

Engine 34 arrived at 12:20 pm. and established a continuous water supply to Squad 32 and stretched a secondary attack line to the basement.

The fire was located in the floor between the basement and the first floor and extending into the wall between the first and second floors, the release said.

Headquarters 1 arrived on the scene as did Engine 83 and Ladder 81 at 12:21 p.m. An additional hose line was stretched to the second floor to check any fire extension.

Ladder 81 conducted primary searches of the structure and assisted engine company crews with opening up walls and ceilings to confine the fire and prevent further escalation, the release said.

The fire was placed under control at 12:41 p.m. No injuries were reported to civilians or fire department personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Union and Irvington assisted in fighting the fire while Millburn, Orange and East Orange covered Maplewood and South Orange fire departments while Maplewood firefighters were on scene.

Klugel commended the responding units for their communication prior to arrival on scene.

Crews were faced with multiple road closures and traffic related issues that hindered the primary response routes Companies did a phenomenal job communicating road closures and coordinating their approach to the scene to avoid any delays and ensure proper apparatus positioning, Klugel said.

