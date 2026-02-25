Historic blizzard closes schools, roads

More than a foot of snow fell across the area in what many were calling a historic blizzard that led to schools closing for multiple days and sore backs from shoveling, heavy, wet snow.

The storm also left behind lots of ice with the National Weather Service issuing a Special Weather Statement about hazardous conditions for any kind of travel because of black ice and lingering gusty winds.

The forecast for the weekend had temperatures rising into the low 40s but also predicting a 50% chance of more snow on Sunday night.

Snow removal operations were continuing throughout the week with primary roads cleared to start followed by secondary streets and sidewalks.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill had declared a State of Emergency and NJ Transit and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority were impacted. Speed restrictions were placed on the highways and NJ Transit suspended service for a time.

“I want to thank NJ Transit and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority crews who are working tirelessly around the clock to restore our transportation systems for the millions of New Jerseyans who rely on them,” said Sherrill.

“Our first responsibility is for the safety of all who use our transportation resources. As we begin to recover from this blizzard, the likes of which we have not seen in 30 years, I applaud NJ Transit, NJDOT, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority for being thoughtful, methodical and strategic in bringing the system back to operation in a way that prioritizes the safety of its customers,” said Acting NJ DOT Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Priya Jain.

“The safety of our customers, motorists and the employees working around the clock to restore service and clear our state’s roadways remains our highest priority,” said Kris Kolluri, president and chief executive officer of NJ Transit and executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Power remained on for most people during the storm although many did lose power. PSE&G had restored power to approximately 54,000 customers affected by the storm since Sunday morning. Approximately 3,000 PSE&G employees were mobilized to support restoration efforts, including line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other field personnel.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, under the Division of the New Jersey State Police, has announced that the mandatory travel restriction, which began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, and was extended until Monday evening.

Even after the restriction ended, motorists were encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel as hazardous conditions persisted in some parts of the state. Some roadways remained snow-covered even after two days while crews continued working to clear roads and restore safe travel.

The Department of Public Works has crews actively working throughout the night and will continue operations over the next several days as conditions allow.

Bloomfield Department of Public Works crews worked throughout the night during and in the aftermath of the storm.

The focus was on maintaining safe, passable roadways, addressing priority routes, and responding to conditions as they evolve, according to a statement from the township.

DPW crews will remain deployed for cleanup, widening roadways, addressing problem areas, and completing follow-up work town-wide, the statement.

Residents should expect DPW activity overnight and during daytime hours in the days ahead. Progress may be gradual in some areas due to snowfall volume, narrow streets, parked vehicles, and weather conditions, but work will continue until conditions are fully addressed, the statement said.

In Glen Ridge, the Municipal Building was closed Monday but Department of Public Works crews were out plowing and salting the roads.

Residents were advised to stay off the roads if possible, limiting travel to essential and emergency trips only.

Residents were also reminded to remove basketball hoops and other potential obstructions away from the roadway and to remove all vehicles from the streets during the storm. They were also reminded that sidewalks, including crosswalk ramps, are required to be cleared within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.

In Maplewood, the Department of Public Works had a full complement of 30 employees, 9 dump trucks, 25 plow trucks, three tractors for paths and sidewalks, and other heavy equipment working the storm.

In South Orange, Mayor Sheena Collum set up a Veenmo donation system so residents could donate towards meals for the villages’ Department of Public Works employees, who like their counterparts in Maplewood were working non-stop for much of the storm.

The Township of Irvington activated full emergency operations in response to the Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service. The local State of Emergency allowed every municipal department to mobilize personnel, equipment, and emergency resources to protect life, safety, and property, according to a statement from the township.

The Department of Public Works began preparing before the storm arrived, pre-treating major roadways and staging equipment in anticipation of snowfall. During the storm, crews worked continuously — plowing, salting, clearing intersections, and responding to hazards, the statement said.

The police department and Office of Emergency Management responded to several reports of downed trees and power lines throughout Irvington. The township also hired outside contractors to assist in snow removal, the statement said.

Schools were closed both Monday and Tueseday while the clean up continued.

In West Orange, Mayor Susan McCartney declared a state of emergency and the township announced that garbage and recycling collection were suspended on Tuesday as was jitney service and all public schools.

Due to the extreme snow totals, Essex County allowed residents to use the parking garage located at the South Mountain Reservation Complex. Parking Deck 3 was available for West Orange residents as the storm clean up continued. Spots were available on a first come, first served basis.

The use of the parking deck was to provide assistance to residents with limited off-street parking and to allow the Department of Public Works to have better access to areas with narrow streets.

The township also announced that the Temporary Parking Prohibition for Snow Plowing and Removal Ordinance was in effect. This means that no vehicles may be parked on specified streets for the duration of the storm and snow removal operations.

A Code Blue was declared in Essex County triggering the opening of emergency shelters in Irvington and East Orange.

When a Code Blue is declared, a network of warming stations operated by the county and its municipalities and shelters operated by the community based organizations are opened.

The Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp., located at 346 16th Ave., was open to single men and women during the daytime to provide shelter from the cold. Also open as a warming center is Joi’s Angels, 114 South Arlington Ave., East Orange.

The YMCA of Newark, 600 Broad St., is open as an emergency shelter to take individuals or families. A list of participating shelters can be viewed by visiting www.NJ211.org or dialing 2-1-1.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry