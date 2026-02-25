Honorees announced for Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade
The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee announced the 2026 Honorees of the 44th Annual Columbus Day Parade at a Meet and Greet held at Luna’s Wood Fire Tavern on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
The 2026 Honorees are:
Grand Marshal – Chief Phyllis L. Bindi, East Orange Police Director
Lifetime Achievement – Retired Newark Fire Department Firefighter Darren Rispoli
Italian Heritage Award – Bob Cascella
Italian Business Leaders Award – Renee Amadeo and Urszula Centanni, Salon Sorelle
Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Robert Frannicola
Nutley Italian Woman of the Year – Catherine J. Marucci
Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Stephen Zirpoli
Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Georgette Cozzarelli
Renaissance Woman – Nicole Ponti
Community Excellence Award – Robert G. Peters