Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team gears up for postseason

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team, under head coach Mike Salvatelli, received the No. 3 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers will host No. 14 seed Whippany Park in the first round on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. The winner will face either No. 6 seed Cedar Grove or No. 11 seed Palisades Park in the quarterfinals on March 2. The semifinals are March 4 and the final is March 7.

The Ridgers lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy 64-46 on Feb. 20 for their fourth loss in a row to move to 15-10 on the season.

Senior Liam Feder had 22 points, seniors Jacob Javier and Matthew McCormack each had six, senior Luke Renoff had three, and Charles Loeb and Jack Trevenen each had two for the Ridgers, who were missing their leading scorer, junior Ryan Law, who is sidelined with an injury.

