Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team begins sectional title defense

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team began its championship defense of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Grace Cannon, received the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 seed Weehawken in the first round on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 5 seed Verona or No. 12 seed BelovED Charter in the quarterfinals on March 2. The semifinals are March 4 and the final is March 7.

Arts High School, of Newark, is the No. 1 seed and University, of Newark, is the No. 2 seed.

The Ridgers lost to Franklin 58-33 on Feb. 18 at GRHS to move to a 14-12 record on the season. The loss ended their winning streak at three games.

Senior Annabel Koss-Defrank scored 12 points, junior Caitlin Hood scored 10, Allsion Snyder scored seven, and senior Leila Arda and freshman Carly Junger each scored two for the Ridgers.

Last season, the Ridgers defeated University 50-44 to win their first North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship, en route to finishing runner-up in the Group 1 after losing to New Providence 42-36 in the Group 1 final at Rutgers University to finish 23-9.

GRHS advanced to the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament final in the past three seasons, each time facing University. They lost to University in the 2023 final and in the 2024 final, before beating University in the 2025 final.

