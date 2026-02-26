Hockey players provide depth for Montclair Kimberley Academy team
SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange residents Simon Hardiman and Miles Lewis provide depth for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team, which finished 8-10, including 5-7 in the Kelly Conference, and had a strong late-season push, winning six of its final nine games, while reaching the semifinals of the recent New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League Kelly Conference playoffs.
Hardiman, a senior, is well known around MKA as a veteran standout goalie for the Cougars’ lacrosse team in the spring. This winter, he provided strong depth behind starter James Bronson as a solid back-up goaltender.
Lewis, a sophomore, is a strong skater, who also gives coach Tim Cook another talented youngster to work with.
