Top stories of 2025 in West Orange

January 1, 2026

Author's Other Posts

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025 MAP-Bill Signing19-C

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025

December 30, 2025 0 3
Top 2025 stories from Irvington IRV-Happy Gilmore1-C

Top 2025 stories from Irvington

December 30, 2025 0 2
Man convicted of killing woman as he tried to flee from police IRV-Car Hood-BW

Man convicted of killing woman as he tried to flee from police

December 30, 2025 0 32
McIver finally gets to visit inside of Delaney Hall EO-Lamonica4-C

McIver finally gets to visit inside of Delaney Hall

December 30, 2025 0 32

Related Stories

MAP-Bill Signing19-C
6 minutes read

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025

Editor December 30, 2025 0 3
IRV-Happy Gilmore1-C
6 minutes read

Top 2025 stories from Irvington

Editor December 30, 2025 0 2
MAP-Christmas Pageant2-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Children tell the story of Christmas at St. George’s in Maplewood

Joe Ungaro December 30, 2025 0 23
IRV-Car Hood-BW
2 minutes read

Man convicted of killing woman as he tried to flee from police

Editor December 30, 2025 0 32
EO-Lamonica4-C
3 minutes read

McIver finally gets to visit inside of Delaney Hall

Editor December 30, 2025 0 32
MAP-Live Nativity28-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Live nativity celebrates Christmas at Morrow Methodist in Maplewood

Joe Ungaro December 30, 2025 0 33

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games LOGO-WO 1

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

December 30, 2025 0 5
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1 B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS11WEB 2

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1

December 30, 2025 0 19
Irvington HS basketball standout Jazmir Taylor nets 1,000th career point B-HOOPS-IHSvBHS8 3

Irvington HS basketball standout Jazmir Taylor nets 1,000th career point

December 30, 2025 0 10
A championship year for Glen Ridge HS! B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1 4

A championship year for Glen Ridge HS!

December 30, 2025 0 32

You may have missed

WO-Cassidy Dedicate1
6 minutes read

Top stories of 2025 in West Orange

Editor December 30, 2025 0 1
MAP-Bill Signing19-C
6 minutes read

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025

Editor December 30, 2025 0 3
IRV-Happy Gilmore1-C
6 minutes read

Top 2025 stories from Irvington

Editor December 30, 2025 0 2
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 5