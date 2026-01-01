Top stories of 2025 in West Orange

The following are the top stories in West Orange during 2025 as selected by Chronicle staff.

Battle rages over West Essex Highlands proposal

The proposed West Essex Highlands development has been under review all year. The proposed development calls for clearing about 30 acres for a 496-unit residential development, including 100 affordable housing units. The developer, Garden Homes, a subsidiary of the Wilf family, already owns the wooded tract of land and has been granted initial approval for the project. Zygi Wilf is well-known as the owner of the NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings.

The proposal has faced public opposition from the local community for years, raising environmental, safety, and community connectivity concerns. A community group, West Essex Committee Against Rezoning Excesses (WE CARE NJ), was formed in 2000 and carried the fight against this development through a 7-2 victory before the West Orange Planning Board in 2006 and onward. The Planning Board will meet in January and hear public comments on the project.

David Cassidy is honored during a two day event

Elm Street in West Orange was renamed David Cassidy Way during a celebration of the teen idol that was coordinated by the Township of West Orange, the Downtown West Orange Alliance, and life-long David Cassidy fans, Barb Collentine and Karen Ranieri.

On July 30, there was the installation of a historical marker in Cassidy’s honor at Colgate Park where he played Little League baseball as a child. Cassidy’s daughter Katie Cassidy, and his son, Beau Cassidy were in attendance, along with Mayor Susan McCartney.

Following the dedication, fans headed over to Elm Street to see two new street signs, and the house David Cassidy grew up in.

Police Chief James Abbott retires after 45 years

West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott retired this year after more than 45 years of service.

Abbott has spent the last 28 years as chief of police and has overseen every division within the department. He is recognized as one of New Jersey’s most respected law enforcement executives. Chief Abbott was appointed to the West Orange Police Department in 1980. He rose quickly through the ranks and assumed leadership of the agency in January 1997.

Under Chief Abbott the WOPD launched several groundbreaking initiatives that gained statewide and national recognition. He designed and implemented the Volunteer Civilian Domestic Violence Response Team and established two community-based police substations in West Orange. These subsequently served as models for community policing across New Jersey. He also championed the development of a nationally acclaimed School Resource Officer program.

Bill pushed by Badlani foundation gets passed

Gov. Phil Murphy was in Essex County in July to sign a bill that will add requirements to driver education and testing about sharing the road with pedestrians and cyclists. The law requires that both driver’s education curriculum and the driver’s examination include information about a driver’s responsibilities when approaching a pedestrian operating a bicycle or personal conveyance, as well as the associated penalties for failing to comply with these responsibilities. The Nikhil Badlani Foundation of West Orange, which advocates for pedestrian safety, was a strong proponent of the bill. The foundation has an advisory board made up of students who advocated for the bill, speaking before the state legislature in Trenton. Many were in attendance at the signing ceremony.

Student named National Soccer Player of the Year

West Orange High School senior and Boys Soccer captain Marcus Jackson was named National Soccer Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches. The Boys Soccer team won a state championship, completing a 24-2 season, losing only to the top team in the country. West Orange ended its year 8th nationally and second in the state.

Baby lions are born at

the Turtle Back Zoo

An African lioness, Makena, at the Turtle Back Zoo has given birth to two lion cubs. Makena and dad, Demarcus, are a genetically valuable pair and, as first-time parents, this birth will contribute to the population of this species. With lion populations rapidly declining in the wild, these milestones are even more important to securing a future for lions in zoos. These are the first lion cubs ever born at Turtle Back Zoo.

Park renamed to honor township planner

The township officially rededicated Ridgeway Park as Susan O. Borg Park on Sunday Oct, 19. The renaming honors the late township planner who passed away in 2019. Her vision and expertise are credited with helping shape West Orange’s development for more than three decades. The dedication ceremony brought together township officials, community leaders, and residents to celebrate Borg’s legacy of innovation, collaboration, and civic dedication.

Mural dresses up downtown

A mural commissioned by the Downtown West Orange Alliance and funded by a Main Street New Jersey Transformation Grant from Main Street New Jersey was unveiled during the summer in St. Mark’s Square. The mural, part of “Imagination Alley,” is the creation of Monet Sheard, a West Orange native, whose work has been featured in the Newark International Airport and Newark Visitors Center. Sheard won the commission out of a “Call for Artists” that brought in submissions from around the country and the region.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade continues to be the biggest event in town

The 72nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held following the traditional morning Mass at Our Lady of the Lake church. The Grand Marshal was Noel O’Keeffe, who was accompanied by Deputies Kevin Bolan, Rich McDonald, James McGuire and Kathleen Smith Loria for the march down Main Street, which was lined with spectators. O’Keefe is the leader of O’Keeffe Contracting, a West Orange-based family business since 1964. He was born and raised in West Orange and actually lived along the parade route.

O’Keeffe’s father also served as grand marshal, in 2008, and his mother as a deputy grand marshal, in 2015.

Williams returned to council in competitive race

Tammy Williams won election to the West Orange Township Council, finishing on top of a competitive field of seven candidates. Williams received 4,247 votes or 25.36% of the total of 16,745 votes cast. Justin Goldsman finished second at 3,428, or 20.47%, and was followed by Bill Rutherford with 3,352 or 20.02%, Jennifer Stacey Iorio with 2,142 votes or 12.79%, Kenneth Gibbons with 1,831 or 10.93%, Jerry Companion with 951 or 5.68% and David Allan-Matheson with 794 or 4.74%. Williams, a real estate broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Livingston, previously served on the council from 2021 to 2024 and was council president in 2023.

