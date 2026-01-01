Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School indoor track and field teams have enjoyed stellar performances at recent meets.

Sharifa Trocard took first place in the girls varsity 600-meter run to lead the girls team at the Bishop Laughlin Games at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 20.

Trocard, a senior, clocked 1 minute, 34.24 seconds in a field of 85 runners.

In the girls freshman 55-meter hurdles, Sannya Bartley took third place in 7.74 out of 71 runners.

In the boys freshman shot put, Elijah Jackson took first place at 40 feet, 0.5 inch; and Michael Leconte took second place at 35-11 out of a field of 13 throwers.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team took first place in the freshman division in 3:44.88 out of a field of 11 teams.

In the boys freshman 600-meter run, Berlan Jean-Mary took second place in 1:30.51 and Jaycen Hamilton placed sixth in 1:37.89 out of 58 runners.

In the boys freshman/sophomore pole vault, sophomore Dashawn Page took fifth place at 8 feet. He also placed seventh in the varsity 55-meter hurdles in 7.97.

In the boys sophomore 55-meter hurdles, Oneill Henderson took third place in 8.36 out of 20 runners.

The Blue Knights competed at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association meet on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The girls sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:30.02 out of 19 teams and the girls 4×100 shuttle hurdles relay took fifth place in 38.89.

For the boys, the 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 31.82, the 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:49.13 out of 13 teams, the sprint medley relay team took fifth place in 3:58.33 out of 19 teams, the 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 9:17.09 out of 13 teams, the distance medley relay took fifth place in 12:22.58 out of 13 teams, the 4×200-meter relay took fifth place in 1:37.39, and Henderson and Pagie tied for fifth place in the high jump at 5-6.

Irvington competed in the U.S. Marine Corps Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at The Armory in New York City. The boys varsity 4×55-meter shuttle hurdles took first place in 31.31. The runners were Dashawn Page, sophomore Jaquan Page, senior Joiner Ilys and Henderson. Senior Wynter Folk took seventh in the girls freshman shot put at 24-2.5. The girls varsity 4×55-meter hurdle relay took third place in 43.89. Mayon Armwood took sixth in the boys freshman 200-meter dash in 25.24. Berlan Jean-Mary took second in the boys freshman 800-meter run in 2:09.39 out of 16 runners. Lucian Basttian took first in the boys freshman triple jump at 37-0.5 In the boys sophomore 55-meter hurdles, Dashan Page took first in 7.90 and Henderson took third in 8.35. Henderson took first in the sophomore triple jump at 41-1.5. Elijah Jackson took first in the freshman-sophomore boys 40-5.5. Ilys took fifth in the boys varsity 55-meter hurdles in 8.06.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington assistant track coach Barnes Reid

