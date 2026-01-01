Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a 5-1 start to the season through Dec. 28.

Senior Jayvon Rogers had 17 points and 10 rebounds; junior Matthew Synsmir had nine points; and junior Zach Alexander had six points in the 35-33 win over Hackensac on Dec. 22.

In the 58-34 win over Morristown Beard, Rogers scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds; junior Nate Kirby had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists; Synsmir had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Alexander posted eight points and four rebounds.

The Cougars defeated Paramus and Dwight-Englewood in the Jack Stone Shootout, hosted by St. Mary in Rutherford.

Rogers had 15 points and seven rebounds; Kirby had 13 points and six rebounds; and Alexander had 11 points and four assists in the 57-54 overtime win over Paramus on Dec. 27.

Rogers had 27 points and 10 rebounds; Synsmir had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Kirby posted 10 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Cougars in a 59-52 win over Dwight-Englewood on Dec. 28. Alexander had seven points, three assists and three steals; senior Joshua Pierre had two points and five rebounds; and junior Liam Ayers added three rebounds and four assists.

