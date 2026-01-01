Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

January 1, 2026

Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results TRACK-IHS 12.22

Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results

December 30, 2025 0 6
West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

December 30, 2025 0 17
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1 B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS11WEB

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1

December 30, 2025 0 28
Irvington HS basketball standout Jazmir Taylor nets 1,000th career point B-HOOPS-IHSvBHS8

Irvington HS basketball standout Jazmir Taylor nets 1,000th career point

December 30, 2025 0 19

TRACK-CHS Baker
3 minutes read

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2026 class announced

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 62
LOGO-Legacy Boxing Club
4 minutes read

Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event to take place at Prudential Center

Editor December 22, 2025 0 114
FENCE-CHS 1216a
1 minute read

Columbia HS fencing teams notch fine starts

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 74
1 minute read

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9

Editor December 17, 2025 0 76
LOGO-MAP-CHS
1 minute read

Columbia HS swimming team goes to 3-0 on the season

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 75
B-HOOPS-CHS Whitaker
3 minutes read

Columbia HS new boys basketball coach T.J. Whitaker excited about season

Joe Ragozzino December 16, 2025 0 139

LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

TRACK-IHS 12.22
3 minutes read

WO-Cassidy Dedicate1
6 minutes read

Top stories of 2025 in West Orange

Editor December 30, 2025 0 12
MAP-Bill Signing19-C
6 minutes read

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025

Editor December 30, 2025 0 10