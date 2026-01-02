West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season with a 5-1 record through Dec. 28.

The Mountaineers defeated Gill St. Bernard’s and Saddle River Day in the Holiday Hoopfest, hosted by Paterson Kennedy.

Senior guard London Caldwell had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a 47-45 win over Gill St. Bernard’s on Dec. 26. Junior guard Rhyan Watt had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals; sophomore guard Taraji Muhammad had eight points; senior guard Jordyn Batts had seven points and junior guard Elianna Dennis added five points and five rebounds for WOHS. The Mountaineers were ranked No. 14 in the state and Gill St. Bernard’s was ranked No. 9 in the state by nj.com.

WOHS defeated Saddle River Day 60-44 on Dec. 28. Caldwell had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals; Watt posted 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists; Dennis contributed 10 points and five assists; Batts had six points and four assists; Kennedy Curry had two points; and Muhammad added a free throw.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers defeated Old Tappan 49-44 in overtime on Dec. 21. Caldwell scored 25 points, including two three-pointers, and three steals; Watt had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals; Batts had six points; and Dennis had two points and seven rebounds.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry