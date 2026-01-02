January 2, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

December 30, 2025 0 18
Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results TRACK-IHS 12.22

Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results

December 30, 2025 0 19
West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

December 30, 2025 0 27
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1 B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS11WEB

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1

December 30, 2025 0 36

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

Jeff Goldberg December 30, 2025 0 8
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 27
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep wrestlers excel at Beast of the East Tournament

Jeff Goldberg December 23, 2025 0 78
B-HOOPS-SHPvNC
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team improves to 4-0

Jeff Goldberg December 23, 2025 0 79
WO-Player of Year-C
3 minutes read

WOHS Senior is National Player of the Year

Cynthia Cumming December 23, 2025 0 97
CROSS-WO-DeSimone
2 minutes read

West Orange runner Sebastian De Simone named to Academic All-Area Team

Editor December 17, 2025 0 73

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award FOOT-BHSvCentral3 1

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

December 30, 2025 0 4
Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

December 30, 2025 0 8
West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start

December 30, 2025 0 10
Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

December 30, 2025 0 18

You may have missed

FOOT-BHSvCentral3
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

Editor December 30, 2025 0 4
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

Jeff Goldberg December 30, 2025 0 8
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 10
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 18