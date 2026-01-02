Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

MIAMI, FLA. — Despite losing two games, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team made a strong impression at the fourth annual Miami Holiday Invitational at Miami (Fla.) Senior High School.

On Dec. 26, the Pirates lost to Sagemont Prep (Weston, Fla.) 59-51. For the Pirates, sophomore guard Infinate Sincere-Amen Ra had 12 points and four assists; junior guard Anthony Gonzalez had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists; freshman guard Bryce McCray had 10 points; and 6-foot-5 senior forward Alex Ante, a Maplewood resident, had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates fell to Riviera Prep (Miami, Fla.) 68-65 on Dec. 27 to move to a 5-2 record on the season.

McCray led the Pirates with 22 points. Ante had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Gonzalez had 14 points and 10 assists.

Sagemont Prep and Riviera Prep were considered the top teams in the invitational.

SHP head coach Sterling Gibbs was proud of his team’s efforts.

“We showed what we’re made of down here,” Gibbs said. “We went toe-to-toe with the top teams in the country and showed we can play with them. I’m very proud of the way they performed down here.”

