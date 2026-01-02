Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada was named the recipient of the Evan Murray Leadership Award. Tejada received the award in Times Square in New York City.

This past fall, Tejada enjoyed a stellar season, as he rushed for 1,058 yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns, leading the Bengals to a 5-5 record, including their first appearance in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state sectional playoffs since 2017.

Murray was a 17-year-old quarterback at Warren Hills High School when he died from massive internal bleeding caused by a lacerated, enlarged spleen after being hit during a football game on Sept. 25, 2015.

