January 2, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Eleanor Malone OBIT PHOTO Eleanor M. Malone

Eleanor Malone

December 23, 2025 0 60
Helen Mandel

Helen Mandel

December 22, 2025 0 52
Linda Ann Wendruff Rosen OBIT-PHOTO-Linda-Ann-Wendruff-Rosen-285x380.png

Linda Ann Wendruff Rosen

December 19, 2025 0 77
Robert Allen West OBIT-PHOTO-Robert-Allen-West-285x370.webp

Robert Allen West

December 1, 2025 0 149

Related Stories

OBIT PHOTO Eleanor M. Malone
4 minutes read

Eleanor Malone

Obituaries Editor December 23, 2025 0 60
2 minutes read

Helen Mandel

Obituaries Editor December 22, 2025 0 52
OBIT-PHOTO-Linda-Ann-Wendruff-Rosen-285x380.png
1 minute read

Linda Ann Wendruff Rosen

Obituaries Editor December 19, 2025 0 77
3 minutes read

Bishop Reginald Jackson, force in New Jersey politics, dies in Georgia

Editor December 3, 2025 0 181
OBIT-PHOTO-Robert-Allen-West-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Robert Allen West

Obituaries Editor December 1, 2025 0 149
OBIT-PHOTO-Thomas-Edward-Gotthainer-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Thomas Edward Gotthainer (1949–2025)

Obituaries Editor November 24, 2025 0 145

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award FOOT-BHSvCentral3 1

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

December 30, 2025 0 5
Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

December 30, 2025 0 9
West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start

December 30, 2025 0 10
Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

December 30, 2025 0 19

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-Vincent-P.-Connolly-285x371.webp
2 minutes read

Vincent P. Connolly

Obituaries Editor January 2, 2026 0 1
FOOT-BHSvCentral3
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

Editor December 30, 2025 0 5
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

Jeff Goldberg December 30, 2025 0 9
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys fine 5-1 start

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 10