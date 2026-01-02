Vincent P. Connolly (Vinnie), 88 of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 30, 2025.

Born in 1937 to the proud parents of Vincent P. and Minnie Connolly (née Reid), Vinnie was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield and a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1955. Following high school, Vinnie proudly served with honor in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958. He later worked at Westinghouse before joining the Bloomfield Fire Department in 1961. Vinnie enjoyed every minute of his 33 years on the job, before retiring in 1994 at the rank of captain.

In 1962, Vinnie married the love of his life, Betty (née Gethins) with whom he shared 50 devoted years of marriage. Vinnie was a proud father to Brenda, Bill and Brian and lived a life defined by service to his profession, his faith and his community. Vinnie cherished his time surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren. He was an active parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

Deeply proud of his Irish heritage, Vinnie enjoyed marching in Saint Patrick’s Day parades with the FMBA and was honored as Irishman of the Day in 2007 by the Bloomfield Irishman of the Day Association.

Vinnie was predeceased by his wife Betty, his son Brian, and his brothers Thomas and Robert. He is survived by his beloved daughter Brenda Downing and her husband John; his son Bill and his wife Janine; six grandchildren, Kathleen, Sean, Logan, Michael, Maura, and Reese; brothers Lawrence and Patrick and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday, January 4, 2026 from 2-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 10:45 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey www.alz.org/nj?set=1

