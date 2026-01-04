BHS teacher receives award from the New York Jets

Meghan Leonard, a Bloomfield High School teacher and the head coach of the BHS Unified athletic teams, was named the award recipient of the NFL’s New York Jets Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips visited BHS to present a $10,000 check to Leonard for the charity of her choice. Leonard was nominated by the Jets for her work fostering inclusion and building a unified community through sports with Special Olympics New Jersey and Bloomfield High School.

Leonard helped start the BHS Unified program, which is in its fourth year. She serves on the Essex County Special Olympics Committee and has coached the Special Olympics for more than 10 years. Unified Sports fosters inclusion for student-athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. The BHS United Sports teams have thrived since its inception under Leonard’s leadership.

“On behalf of myself and Bloomfield High School, I am shocked and very much appreciative of the generous donation for the charity of my choice, which is the Special Olympics Organization,” Leonard said. “This charity helps continue the mission to promote inclusion and make a meaningful impact for the Special needs population, especially the students in the Bloomfield community.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this tremendous and prestigious award, the NFL Inspire Change Changemakers. I was so touched that our community and students were all made a part of the presentation, especially the Jets organization coming to Bloomfield High School to present this award to me. I am truly grateful.”

