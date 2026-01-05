Alan J. Genuario, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. He was the beloved son of the late Anna Turco Genuario and the late Ottone “Woody” Genuario.

Alan proudly served his country as a member of the National Guard and devoted many years of honorable service as a Police Officer with the City of Newark, from which he later retired. His career was filled with commitment to public service.

A man of deep and abiding faith, Alan was a lifelong parishioner of St. Lucy’s Parish Church. He served faithfully as a Trustee, Eucharistic Minister, Vendor Coordinator for St. Gerard’s Feast, and was a proud member of the St. Lucy’s Original Men’s Choir. His dedication to St. Lucy’s Parish was a central part of his life.

In earlier years, Alan was actively involved with his son through Bloomfield Central Little League and Cub Scouts, giving generously of his time and support to youth programs and family activities.

Alan enjoyed gardening, spending time at St. Lucy’s, and being with his family. Above all, he cherished time spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his loving wife, Roseann Genuario, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He was a proud father to his daughter, Jaime Genuario, and his son, James Genuario. He was a beloved grandfather to Juliana Genuario and Landon Genuario, who brought him immense happiness.

Alan is also survived by his loving sister, Ann Battista, and her husband Joe Battista. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Genuario, and is survived by Gary’s wife, Zina Genuario. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Patricia Rotondo, wife of the late Patrick Rotondo. Alan was predeceased by his sister-in-law Camille Falzarano and her husband Clem Falzarano. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, who will forever remember his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for family. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry