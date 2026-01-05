William Conrad Bretz, Sr., of Bloomfield, Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1939, was the son of Conrad Bretz and Alice Bretz (née Martinson). William was married to his beloved wife, Gail Bretz, for 60 years and together they built their family. William was the proud father of John Bretz and his wife Kristen (née Wolansky), William Bretz, Jr. and his wife Jean (née Walsh), Scott Bretz and his wife Jennifer (née McCullough), and Mark Bretz and his wife Kelly (née Smith).

William was also a devoted grandfather to nine grandchildren: Alison, Kevin, Amber, Eric, Shannon, Katie, Michael, Erika, and Matthew Bretz.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1964, during which time he graduated from Fleet Sonar School and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal in recognition of his dedicated service. Following his military service, William worked as a machinist for Westinghouse, where he applied his skill, precision, and strong work ethic throughout his career.

William will be remembered for his service to his country, his dedication to his work, and, above all, his deep love for his family. His legacy lives on through the generations who knew him as a steady, hardworking, and caring presence in their lives

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend a Memorial Visitation at the O'Boyle Funeral Home, on Monday, December 29th.

