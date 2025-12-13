West Orange rabbi honored for building bridges among faiths

Rabbi Robert L. Tobin of B’nai Shalom in West Orange was recently given the 8th Annual Light the World Award.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the Morristown Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presented Tobin with the award in recognition of his many years of outstanding interfaith bridgebuilding throughout Northern New Jersey, according to a press release from the church.

Ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Tobin received a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and holds three master’s degrees.

He came to lead B’nai Shalom in West Orange in 2011. Tobin is the chair of Interfaith Relations of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metro West.

The Light the World celebration and award ceremony, held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James Street in Morristown, was an interfaith event focused on the unity of diverse people and faith traditions coming together to bring light and hope into the world.

The program featured music and speakers from various faiths that included Fal Pandya of Hindu Interfaith Initiative, Namaste Global Foundation, Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, Gloria Aaron of Oheb Shalom Jewish Congregation, and Sariah Johnson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

William H. Ludlam, president of the Morristown Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conducted the program and presented the Light the World award to Tobin.

A “stake” is a geographical grouping of local congregations, called wards and branches, within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It is similar in structure to a Catholic diocese and is led by a volunteer stake president and his counselors.

The name “stake” is symbolic, referencing Old Testament tent imagery where supporting stakes hold up the structure.

Additionally, in honor of Tobin, New Destiny CDC, a faith-based, multi-service nonprofit organization located in Roselle, under the leadership of the Rev. Cynthia Atkins, will receive a 30,000 pound food donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Aura Dunn and Reginald Atkins, both from the New Jersey State Assembly, presented Tobin with a New Jersey Senate and General Assembly Resolution recognizing him for his significant contributions benefiting the community.

The event was attended by congregants from many faiths, community leaders, faith leaders and previous recipients of the Light the World award including Rev. Sidney and Teresa E. Williams of Table of Hope Food Pantry (2021), Sheriff James M. Gannon and Hope One (2022), New Jersey State senators Anthony M. Bucco and Fred H. Madden Jr. (2023), and Beverly Tignor, CEO of the Diversity Coalition of Morris County (2024). The award ceremony aligns with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Christmas campaign, “Light the World,” encouraging acts of service, as embodied by the launch of Giving Machines in Times Square.

The Giving Machines in Times Square are temporary, bright red charity vending machines set up during the holidays, allowing people to buy essential items like food, vaccines, or animal support (chickens, goats) for those in need through partner charities like CARE, UNICEF USA, and USA for UNHCR.

