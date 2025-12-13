Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opened up its 2025-26 season with a couple of tough losses against top out-of-state competition.
On Dec. 1, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates lost to Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 3-1. Trailing 3-0 in the third period, junior forward Christian Jaworski scored with :07.5 left on an assist by senior forward John Renzullo. The Pirates outshot Holy Ghost 34-17.
On Dec. 3, the Pirates lost 8-3 to Chaminade at Codey Arena. In the second period, trailing 3-0, junior forward Dylan Mesler scored on assists by sophomore forward Connor Jewell and senior defenseman Jack Aker with 11:15 left. In the third period, trailing 7-1, Mesler scored again on assists by Jaworski and sophomore defenseman Carter McLoughlin with 9:30. With 7:57 left, Jaworski scored on assists by Renzullo and Mesler, before the Flyers closed out the scoring with 3:29 left. The Pirates outshot the Flyers 29-21.
Seton Hall opened its Gordon Conference season with games at Bergen Catholic on Dec. 9, after press time, and Pope John XXIII (Sparta) on Dec. 11.