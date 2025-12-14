WOPD announces several promotions

By West Orange

Mayor Susan McCartney presided over the West Orange Police Department Promotional Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Rock Spring Golf Club.

It was a gathering of proud family members, friends, and colleagues who came to celebrate the achievements and new responsibilities of all the promoted officers.

The ceremony was highlighted by the official swearing in of West Orange’s new Chief of Police Matther Feula who replaces long-time Chief of Police James Abbott who retired last month.

The promotion marks the next chapter of Feula’s career that spans four decades of service, leadership, and dedication to the West Orange community.

Feula’s service has been recognized through numerous awards over the years.

They include one Medal of Merit, two Medals of Excellence, two Lifesaving Awards, two Essex County PBA Conference Awards, along with multiple departmental commendations. There was even a memorable baby delivery that serves as testimony to the many ways Feula has impacted lives throughout his service in West Orange.

In addition to Chief Feula’s promotion the following officers were also promoted:

• Kevin Dalgauer from captain to deputy chief of police

• Robert O’Toole from lieutenant to captain

• William Sayers from lieutenant to captain

• James Cullen from sergeant to lieutenant

• Jason Padilla from sergeant to lieutenant

• Patrick Hanson from officer to sergeant

• Michael Polizzano from officer to sergeant

