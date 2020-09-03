Bloomfield College receives $1.47M grant

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College has been awarded a $1,473,625 federal TRIO Student Support Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The competitive grant provides funding for institutions to provide their eligible students with academic development opportunities that support them in meeting basic college requirements, and motivate them toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education. The grant eligibility criteria are designed to identify individuals from low-income families, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities.

“As New Jersey’s only institution designated as ‘predominantly black and Hispanic-serving,’ we could not be more grateful for this important funding that supports our state’s most in-need students,” college President Marcheta Evans said. “This funding will directly impact the lives of Bloomfield College students, more than half of which are first-generation, by supporting their track toward graduation and expanding their skill sets for entering the professional workforce in New Jersey and beyond.”

Bloomfield College will receive $294,725 beginning with the 2020-2021 academic year, and the grant is renewable annually for up to five years. Through the grant, all services are provided at no cost to program participants and include individualized academic coaching, educational workshops, financial literacy support, career counseling and an array of academic resources that aim to successfully graduate knowledgeable and engaged citizens.

Founded on the Bloomfield College campus in 2000, Bloomfield College’s TRIO SSS program has served 160 students annually during its 20-year history. This is the college’s fifth successful TRIO SSS grant proposal.