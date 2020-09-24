Bloomfield College ranked highly for social mobility

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College has been named a top college for social mobility in the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges ranking in the “Top National Liberal Arts Colleges for Social Mobility” category.

Bloomfield College is No. 1 in social mobility in New Jersey, and is ranked No. 42 in social mobility nationally among 216 liberal arts institutions.

“This recognition as an institutional leader in creating social mobility opportunities and outcomes for our students affirms that Bloomfield College is living its mission to prepare students to attain academic, personal and professional excellence in a multicultural and global society,” college President Marcheta Evans said. “Since my arrival in June of 2019, I have felt such pride in the commitment of our dedicated faculty and staff who teach and mentor the bright and hard-working students who make Bloomfield College their home and go on to become lifelong learners well-equipped to make a positive impact in their communities.”

U.S. News & World Report, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, is dedicated to helping students and their families navigate their education journey and identify their best college fit by providing expert advice, rankings and data. Its national ranking of top performers on social mobility recognizes colleges that are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically and educationally disadvantaged Pell Grant student recipients. The majority of federal Pell Grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are less than $50,000.

As one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the nation, Bloomfield College also takes pride in its student community, more than half of whom identify themselves as first-generation college students. Bloomfield College is the only New Jersey institution to be recognized as both a predominantly black institution and a Hispanic-serving institution, and is also a minority-serving institution.