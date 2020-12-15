Gideon Dignitary Bible presented to Bloomfield College president

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The distinguished honor of being presented with a Gideon Dignitary Bible was recently bestowed upon Bloomfield College President Marcheta Evans in the college’s iconic Westminster Arts Center, formerly a Presbyterian church.

In presenting the dignitary version of the Bible to Evans, Martin Dickerson, president of Gideons International, Union Camp, recited a short prayer in the company of college chaplain Anita Wright and several members of the Bloomfield College president’s council, including Michael Palladino, Kevin Cavanagh, Sarah Lacz and Patrick Lamy. Also in attendance were Gideon International members, Richard Schmidt, president of Gideon International, Essex Camp; Bloomfield College alumnus George Brownlee; and longtime Bloomfield resident Wilbert Stevens.

Established in 1899, Gideons International is a Bible association that has distributed more than two billion Bibles worldwide since its founding. It is best known for distributing Bibles in hotels. Research from the hotel industry has shown that each Bible placed in a hotel room has the potential to reach up to 2,300 people in its estimated six-year life span, and that approximately 25 percent of travelers read the Bibles in their hotel rooms. The members also distribute Bibles in high schools, colleges, hospitals, convalescent homes, medical offices, domestic violence shelters, prisons and jails, as well as to first responders including police, fire, and medical and military personnel. United States presidents have also received the honor.