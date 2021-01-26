Bloomfield College students rank in top tier in worldwide competition

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield College student team recently ranked in the top 100 out of 2,425 teams worldwide in the Business Strategy Game, an interactive computer simulation currently used by 139 colleges and universities in 48 different countries, according to a Jan. 25 press release. The Bloomfield College participants come from the Business Division capstone course taught by marketing professor Ellen Powley.

To participate, students in teams of three assumed the roles of senior managers at competing athletic footwear companies making corporate decisions nine times during the semester. All aspects of the BSG parallel the functioning of the real-world athletic footwear market, thus allowing students to think rationally and logically to make a variety of different business decisions under circumstances that mirror real-world competitive conditions.

“For the capstone course, students had to make strategic, competitive decisions related to operations, marketing and finance, and one team twice earned recognition in the top 100 worldwide BSG teams,” Powley said. “The first weekly recognition they earned was for three of four criteria and the second was for four of four criteria. Congratulations to Bloomfield’s student team for their hard work throughout the semester in making cumulative successful business decisions.”

During the nine-week worldwide BSG team competition, students make one business decision across four variables each week and the best-performing teams are honored as part of the game. Of the seven Bloomfield College teams that participated in the fall 2020 semester, the same trio student team was honored during the week of Monday, Nov. 30, and again during the week of Monday, Dec. 7. The students were Uniki Armstrong-Yisrael, Ashley Cunningham and Linda Thomas.