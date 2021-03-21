Bloomfield College student wins first-place broadcast award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System recently announced that Bloomfield College junior Siani Smith has been awarded first place in the IBS 2021 Media Awards for Best Video Sports Report for her WBCR radio submission, “Bloomfield Athletes Adjust To COVID-19 Schedule.” The award was a part of the IBS 81st annual conference virtual events held March 6.

The Bloomfield College WBCR radio station was a finalist in two other IBS categories: Best Interview for an entry from junior Tyra Brooks and Best Community News Coverage for an entry from Smith.

“Congratulations to Siani for this amazing accomplishment in this competitive national conference event, as well as to Tyra Brooks for joining Siani as finalists this year,” WBCR station coordinator Doug Doyle said. Doyle also commended professors Esther Dillard and Jeanne Nutter for assisting and supporting the students with these projects.

WBCR is Bloomfield College’s internet noncommercial and educational radio station. It is student-operated and funded by the college’s Communication Program as a laboratory to train communication students and others interested in radio operation and management. The mission of the station is to provide the college and larger community with a format that is varied and informative and includes, but is not limited to, music, news and educational programs.