Bloomfield Bengals Football Alumni Camp this June

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Bengals Football Alumni Camp returns to Foley Field on Saturday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine. The camp — which is geared toward boys and girls entering grades three through nine — will feature Bloomfield High School football alumni coaches, including current and former NFL players and coaches, as well as Division I, II and III student-athletes and coaches.

Online registration will take place during May and June. For more information and to register, visit www.bhsfootballcamp.com.