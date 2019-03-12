Attend a forum on ‘Medicare for All’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join SOMA Action and Maplewood Senior Share for the “Medicare for All” forum on Saturday, March 16, from from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave., to learn the most recent iterations of policies being presented. All ages are welcome.

The forum will address the following questions: What does Medicare for all mean? How will a single-payer system work and will it ensure equitable accessibility for all? What are the different payer models currently being proposed? How does this affect costs for individuals and families?

The forum panelists will be Dr. Lloyd Alterman, Bennet Zurofsky and Edgar Brisbon.

Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/medicare-for-all-forum-tickets-56762541289?ref=eios.