Area florist provides time, flowers to Phoenix Center students

NUTLEY, NJ — Twice each year, John Monaco, from A Personal Touch Florist, volunteers his time and donates flowers and other supplies to Phoenix Center students, teaching them how to make their own floral arrangements. 

Phoenix Center is a nonprofit school serving the educational, behavioral and therapeutic needs of students ages 5 to 21 with autism, behavioral and intellectual disabilities. 

Monaco’s class provides a hands-on experience for the students that brings them pride at their creations. Additionally, Monaco donates centerpieces each year to Phoenix Center’s Casino Night event,as well as a monthly flower arrangement for an entire year as a prize for this event. 

This school year, he also donated eucalyptus for a teaching unit on Australia, which focused on bringing awareness to the recent fire devastation there.

