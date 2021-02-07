AG announces charges against three correctional police officers, one from Nutley

TRENTON, NJ — Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Feb. 4 criminal charges against three suspended correctional police officers for their alleged roles in an incident in which inmates were assaulted and seriously injured at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, located in Hunterdon County, on Jan. 11 and 12.

The three correctional officers charged are: Correctional Police Officer Luis A. Garcia, 23, of Nutley; Sgt. Amir E. Bethea, 35, of Springfield; and Sgt. Anthony J. Valvano, 38, of Bound Brook.

The charges were filed in an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted with the assistance of the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division.

“Edna Mahan has a long, ugly history — one that has justifiably attracted scrutiny from county, state and federal investigators,” Grewal said. “That’s why we must do more than simply figure out what went wrong on Jan. 11. We must hold the responsible parties accountable, and we must fix the systemic failures that made this incident possible. I’m committed to using the full resources of my office and, with the assistance of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, we will tackle this problem head on.”

“Our investigation into this egregious incident is active and ongoing, and we anticipate additional criminal charges,” OPIA Director Thomas Eicher said. “We will follow the facts wherever they lead us to ensure that everyone who participated in this alleged abuse of authority and brutal attack is held accountable. We urge anyone with information to call us at 1-844-674-2847.”

“Correctional police officers are entrusted with great authority over the inmates in their custody, which can lead to great harm if they maliciously abuse that authority, as alleged here,” acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael Williams said. “We won’t tolerate such conduct. We’re working diligently to identify all who took part in these alleged crimes and make sure they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Between approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, DOC officers and supervisors assigned to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility conducted forced cell extractions of inmates located in the Restorative Housing Unit complex, where 21 inmates were housed. According to Grewal, one of the correctional police officers involved in the forced cell extractions was Garcia, and two of the supervisors who were involved in and oversaw them were Bethea and Valvano.

Garcia, Bethea and Valvano were charged Feb. 4 by complaint-summons as follows:

Garcia was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree official misconduct and third-degree tampering with public records or information. The complaint against Garcia alleges that, during the course of the extractions, Garcia purposely and knowingly attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a victim by using force beyond what was objectively reasonable and necessary in violation of DOC policy. On Jan. 12, at approximately 12:07 a.m., five DOC officers went to forcibly extract a woman from her cell, pepper spraying her. Video evidence reportedly shows that Garcia punched the inmate approximately 28 times in the face, while the victim stood with her arms attempting to cover her face and backed against a wall. It is alleged that Garcia knowingly submitted a false report in which he falsely stated that the inmate “was throwing punches towards my torso” as he attempted to restrain her; however, video evidence does not support this.

Bethea was charged with two counts of second-degree official misconduct and two counts of third-degree tampering with public records or information. The complaint against Bethea alleges that, on Jan. 12, at approximately 1:13 a.m., Bethea supervised the forcible removal of another inmate from her cell. Video evidence shows that the inmate complied with officers’ requests to present her hands for handcuffs and did not resist; nevertheless, the inmate was punched several times while handcuffed by various officers and Bethea did not intervene. During the incident, the inmate sustained visible injuries to her right eye, later determined to be an orbital wall fracture. According to the allegations, not only did Bethea fail to intervene, but he also failed to report the incident accurately, claiming that the inmate had made suicidal statements, requiring the use of force; the inmate in questing denied making such claims and other inmates corroborated this, saying she was only asking not to be beaten up. According to Grewal, Bethea also supervised and did not intervene in the removal of the inmate reportedly struck by Garcia.

Valvano was charged with second-degree official misconduct and third-degree tampering with public records or information. The complaint against Valvano alleges that, along with Bethea, Valvano supervised the extraction of the inmate who was handcuffed. According to the allegations, not only did Valvano fail to intervene, but he also failed to report the incident accurately, claiming that the inmate was banging her head against her cell door, precipitating the need to remove her from her cell to protect her; video surveillance does not indicate this to be true, as she is not seen banging herself against the door and the officers nearby do not react as if they are hearing a woman banging her head against a door. Additionally, the inmate denied having banged her head against the door or anything else. Despite Bethea and Valvano claiming the inmate was a danger to herself, no officers called a Code 66 or Code 53, procedures which are required to be implemented when inmates are suicidal or in the event of a medical emergency.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000. The second-degree aggravated assault charge carries a mandatory term of parole ineligibility equal to 85 percent of the sentence imposed. The second-degree official misconduct charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison without possibility of parole. The third-degree charge of tampering with public records or information carries a sentence of three to five years in prison, including a mandatory two-year term of parole ineligibility, and a fine of up to $15,000.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.