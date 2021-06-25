Nutley’s Rock Hunger IV benefit draws large crowd, donations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — On June 5, Nutley Family Service Bureau held its fourth Rock Hunger fundraiser. After a 2020 pause, the 2021 event was a rousing success, drawing more than 200 local residents to the Old Canal Inn outdoor area. It was one of the first major public events to be held in Nutley coming out of the pandemic.

NFSB thanked the many supporters who made the Rock Hunger IV benefit a reality. Bands, including the Adventures of Matte Black, Drunk Uncles, The Sticky Wickets, The Attic and The Porch Rockers, contributed their time and considerable talent. Old Canal Inn owner Marc Conca contributed the venue, and the staff provided house coverage. NFSB volunteers and trustees stepped up to set up, take tickets, sell prizes and do many behind-the-scenes tasks. Sponsors, including Mulligan Motors, Larry & Teri Quirk, The Von Hoene Girls, Taji Karim-Reisch and Scott Reisch, Sergeant Nutra, Robles family, John Bacchia, Debbie Russo, Silver Lining, Will’s Cooling & Heating, Notre Dame Club, Extreme Gym and Trio Jewelers, gave generously. The Nutley community rocked along to help make this a spectacular event.

The event raised more than $10,000. Proceeds go to NFSB social service programs, particularly the food pantry. For more information, visit www.NutleyFamily.org.

Photos Courtesy of Katherine Carmichael