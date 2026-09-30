Belleville HS football team defeats Dover for second straight win

BELLEVILLE — Sean Sharpe rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and quarterback Ethan Varona rushed for a score to lead the Belleville High School football team to a 23-6 win over Dover at BHS’ Municipal Stadium’s Doc Ellis Field on Sept. 25.

The Bucs won their second straight game to improve to 2-2. Dover also moved to 2-2.

Varona, a sophomore, scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter.

Sharpe, a junior, had a 31-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 19-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Bucs recorded a safety in the third quarter.

Belleville will visit Paterson Kennedy on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

Belleville (2-2 record)

Sept. 4: loss, at Pascack Hills, 48-6

Sept. 11: loss, vs. Bergenfield, 22-14

Sept. 17: win, at Bergen County Tech, 36-21

Sept. 25: win, vs. Dover, 23-6.

Oct. 2: at Paterson Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. Millburn, 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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