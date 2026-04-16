Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Orange Campus

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BLOOMFIELD — In the photo gallery above, Bloomfield High School boys volleyball players compete during the 25-14, 25-19 home victory over East Orange Campus on Monday, April 13. The Bengals, who improved to 2-4, were scheduled to visit Livingston on Wednesday, April 15, after press time. They will compete in a quad meet at St. Joseph’s of Metuchen, with Fair Lawn and Westfield, on Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m. BHS defeated Montclair, 25-7, 25-21, on Wednesday, April 8, at Montclair.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.

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