Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Belleville

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BLOOMFIELD — In the photo gallery, the Bloomfield High School girls flag football team, competing in its inaugural season this spring, competes against Belleville on Thursday morning, April 9, at Foley Field. Above, Laura Sanchez carries the ball for the Bengals. It was the Bengals’ second game of the season. The Bengals lost 22-12 to move to a 1-1 record. In their program debut, the Bengals defeated Memorial 12-6 in West New York on Tuesday, March 31.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

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