Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Season Opener and Moorestown Invitational

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams enjoyed a successful outing at the Season Opener on Saturday, April 4, at Hackensack.

Boys varsity (placed in 13 out of 16 relay events)

The 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 44.34 seconds out of six schools. The runners were Carlos Vega; Johnny Cobb; Quentin Copper and Marcel Rosario.

The 3×400-Intermediate hurdle relay team was third in 3:05.7. The runners wereMichael Mickens; Romain Monsanto and Jaden Francois.

The 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team was first in 1 minute, 10.60 seconds. The runners were Jeremy Hillman; Jaden Francois; Romain Monsanto Michael Mickens*

The 4×400-meter relay team was first in 3:31.80. The runners were Quentin Copper; Xavier Campos; Michael Mickens and Marcel Rosario.

The 4×200-meter relay team was second in 1:31.90. The runners were Carlos Vega; Marcel Rosario; Quentin copper and Johnny Cobb.

The distance medley relay team was second in 12:01.90. The runners were Dylan Armstrong; Romain Monstanto; Jon Zeqa and Diego Hernandez.

The 4×800-meter relay team was fourth in 8:38.80. The runners were Jon Zeqa; Russell Forgett; Jake Pekar and Kenan Akcay.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team was fifth in 20:23.00. The runners were Jon Zeqa; Russell Forgett; Jake Pekar and Kenan Akcay.

The Pole Vault relay team tied for fourth with 9 feet. The members were Nicholas Weithers; Blake Harrison and Kaden Cortes.

The High Jump relay was third. The members were Lennox McPherson-Abrams; Asaad Majuta and Mehki Edwards.

The Shot Put relay was first at141 feet and 5.75 inches. The members were Jo’elle Urdanivia; Jalen Gray and Shane Fernandez.

The Discus relay was first at 356 feet and 7 inches. The members were Jo’elle Urdanivia; Jalen Gray and Arbion Frangu.

The Javelin relay was fifth at 339 feet and 3 inches. The members were Maxwell Hatton; Oscar Hernandez and Yianni Kostidikas.

Girls varsity (placed in 13 out of 16 relay events)

The sprint medley relay team was first in 4:25.20. The runners were Alana Dennis; Amira Nicholas; Delilah Tapia and Madison Bernhard*

The distance medley relay team was first in 13:59.70. The runners were Sasha Klotz; Niajah Calixte; Madison Bernhard and Audrey McLaughlin.

The 4×100-meter shuttle hurley relay team was fourth in 1:13.84. The runners were Alana Dennis; Amira Nicholas; Salma Ravelo and Niajah Calixte.

The 3×400-Intermediate hurdle relay team was third in 3:56.9. The runners were Katelyn Estevez; Salma Ravelo and Niajah Calixte.

The 4×100-meter relay team was second in 50.34. The runners were Alana Dennis; Amira Nicholas; Delilah Tapia and Chloe Allen.

The 4×200-meter relay team was second in 1:46.20. The runners were Alana Dennis; Amira Nicholas; Delilah Tapia and Inez Brewster.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team was second in 24.19.60. The runners were Audrey McLaughlin; Sasha Klotz; Jazariah Mejia Adames and Madison Bernhard.

The 4×800-meter relay team was third in 10:43.3. The runners were Isabella Aleman; Audrey McLaughlin; Sasha Klotz and Inez Brewster.

The 4×400-meter relay team was third in 4:14.10. The runners were Katelyn Estevez; Delilah Tapia; Inez Brewster and Chloe Allen.

The Pole Vault relay team was first at 23 feet. The members were Emily Brodowski; Chloe LaMonica and Roselyn Coronel.

The Shot Put relay team was fifth at 86 feet, 2.75 inches. The members were Thalia Bell; Saharia Quamina and Kiera Sokoli.

The Triple Jump relay was fourth at 91 feet, 11 inches. The members were Janelle Eptimie; Erin Adonis-Smart and Julia Garguilo.

The Long Jump relay was third at 42 feet, 8.5 inches. The members were Isabella Bernhard; Julia Garguilo and Erin Adonis-Smart.

The boys varsity team took second place overall. The boys novice team took first place and the boys freshman team took second place.

The BHS competed at the 18th Moorestown Invitational on Saturday, April 11, at Moorestown High School.

Boys: fifth place with 43.25 points.

100 dash: 6th – Marcel Rosario (12) 11.32.

3,200 run: 3rd – Jon Zeqa (12) 10:22.52

400 IH: 6th – Jeremy Tejada (12) 1:01.46.

4×800: 4th – Russell Forgett (12); Jon Zeqa (12); Kenan Akcay (10); Jake Pekar (11), 8:47.53.

High Jump: – 4-way tie for 3rd – Lennox McPherson-Abrams (12) 6-0.00.

Long Jump: 3rd – Lennox McPherson-Abrams (12), 21-2.25.

Discus: 1st – Jo’elle Urdanivia (11), 150-3.00.

Shot Put: 2nd – Jo’elle Urdanivia (11), 47-9.75 and 4th -Shane Fernandez (12) 47-4.50.

Girls – 2nd place: 78 points in a field of 25 schools. Moorestown – 1st place – 82 points.

100 dash: 2nd – Amira Nicholas (11), 13.04.

200 dash: 3rd – Amira Nicholas (11), 25.79

400 dash: 2nd – Inez Brewster (11), 1:01.13.

800 run: 4th – Madison Bernhard (12) 2:30.41; 6th – Sasha Klotz (12) 2:36.43.

100 HH: 4th – Amira Nicholas (11), 17.67.

400 IH: 3rd – Delilah Tapia (11), 1:06.03. new school record.

4×100: 2nd – Amira Nicholas (11); Chloe Allen (9); Delilah Tapia (11); Inez Brewster (11), 51.87.

Long Jump: 5th – Julia Garguilo (10), 14-7.25

Triple Jump: 1st – Janelle Epitime (11), 33-2.25

Pole Vault: 2nd – Emily Brodowski (12), 9-6; 2-way tie 4th – Chloe LaMonica (10), 7-0.

Shot Put: 1st – Thalia Bell (12), 32-1.00.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield HS head track and field coach Terry Iavarone

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