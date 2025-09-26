This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts at the Bernie Magee Memorial Class Meet on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains.

In the senior boys’ race, Leo Klint took eighth place out of 238 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 23.4 seconds in the 5-kilometer race. Christian Caravetta also earned a medal, finishing 40th in 17:28. CHS placed ninth out of 14 teams.

In the senior girls’ race, Keira Monagle took seventh place out of 163 runners in 19:29.3.

In the junior boys’ race, Julius Marshall took ninth place in 16:59.7 and Abe Hoffmann took 15th place in 17:06.1 out of 300 runners. CHS finished seventh out of 29 teams.

In the junior girls’ race, Ameli Witherspoon was 27th out of 149 runners in 21:28.3.

In the sophomore boys’ race, Thomas Walmsley took 10th place out of 324 runners in 17:15.1. CHS was sixth out of 31 schools.

In the sophomore girls’ race, Penelope Song was 64th out of 171 runners in 24.29.

In the freshman boys’ 2K race, James Evangelista took ninth place out of 348 runners in 10:18. Other medalists were Jake Kleinman, 36th in 11:09.4; and Ollie Galkin, 40th in 11:14.20.

In the freshman girls’ race, Cece Taber-Kewene was 36th out of 151 runners in 13:20.3. Niko Reese also medalled as she took 39th in 13:28.80.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry