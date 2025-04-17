Columbia HS baseball team enjoys strong start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Carteret, 16-3, on Thursday, April 10, to improve to a 4-1 record on the season.

Senior Zac Calveric went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run and five RBI; junior Isaac Buchalter went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI; senior Luke Davenport had a single and drove in two runs; and senior Nolan Secor walked twice and drove in two runs. Senior Max Carraciolo pitched four innings, scattering four hits and striking out nine for the win.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Barringer, 4-1, in the season opener on Tuesday, April 1. Buchalter hit a solo home run. Junior Benji Josefsberg and senior Owen Belisle each had a double and an RBI. Junior Will Iozzio pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks and striking out 11 for the win.

The Cougars lost to Millburn, 5-0, on Thursday, April 3.

CHS defeated Caldwell, 7-3, on Saturday, April 5. Buchalter went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI. Calveric went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Senior Zach Barron went 2-for-2 with two singles. Secor went 2-for-2 with a single, a double and two RBI.

Junior Adam Carlucci pitched three innings, allowing three runs on two hits with six strikeouts for the win.

Buchalter had two singles and two RBI in the 11-7 win at Montclair on Monday,

April 7.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Livingston on Wednesday, April 16, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: