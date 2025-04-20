Columbia HS girls lacrosse team surges

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Morristown Beard and Cranford, both at Underhill Field Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field in Maplewood, to improve to a 2-2 record on the season.

Senior Margaret McManus had four goals, senior Evie Campbell had three goals and one assist, and sophomore Amelia Burroughs had three goals in the 16-7 win over Morristown Beard on Wednesday, April 9.

Junior Anabel MacGuire had two goals and two assists. Sophomore Kira Abel and junior Maddie McKinstrie each had one goal and one assist, and sophomore Daphne Zimmerman had one goal. Sophomore Phoebe Perlman made eight saves.

McManus scored four goals, Campbell had two goals and one assist, and McKinstrie collected two goals in the 9-4 win over Cranford on Friday, April 11. Abel had one goal and MacGuire had two assists. Perlman recorded 16 saves.

Columbia was scheduled to host Westwood on Tuesday, April 15, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: