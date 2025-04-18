Columbia HS softball team rolls to unbeaten start

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball team continued its unbeaten start to the season.

The Cougars defeated Randolph and Newark Academy to improve their record to 4-0.

CHS scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning and defeated Randolph, 7-0, on Wednesday, April 9, in Randolph.

Junior Claire Shupe pitched 10 innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 13. At the plate, Shupe had a single and an RBI. Senior Charlotte Klepesch had a single and two RBI; junior Abby Coulter had a single, a double and an RBI; junior Lexi Klaplan had two singles and an RBI and sophomore Maya Bernstein had a single and an RBI.

Shupe went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI in the 14-4 win over Newark Academy on Monday, April 14, at Meadowland Park field in South Orange. Coulter went 2-for-3 with two RBI; and senior Scarlett Levinson and freshmen Kelsey Kouyoumdjian and Jamie Tarrow each had two singles.

Sophomore Elyse Hermes pitched a six-inning, complete game, scattering six hits and two walks, while fanning eight, for the win.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit Livingston on Tuesday, April 15, after press time.

The following are upcoming games

April 19: at West Essex, 11 a.m.

April 23: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 25: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 26: Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m.

April 28: at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ungaro