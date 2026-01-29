West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team won the girls team title at the Essex County Individual Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

Senior Corbin Raston won the 55-meter dash in 7.14 seconds, while sophomore Celeste Owens placed second in 7.30.

In the 200-meter dash, junior Rhia Randolph won in 24.31, Raston placed third in 24.82, and Owens placed fourth in 25.69.

Randolph won the 400-meter dash in 55.53 and junior Grace Moran placed eighth in 1 minute, 02.26 seconds.

Junior Casidy Ortiz took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:24.57.

Senior Ava Neretic took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:56.86 and placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.47.

The 4×400-meter relay team placed second in 4:14.54.

Senior Jasmyne Parker was fourth in the shot put at 34 feet, 0.75 inch. Junior Nyla Casey was sixth in the high jump at 4 feet, 3 inches.

Junior Chase Jones was eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.25.

This was the girls team’s third major title this season, after the team won the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships and the Essex County Relays.

On the boys’ side, WOHS finished seventh in the team standings. Seton Hall Prep finished first.

The following are WOHS highlights:

Senior Bashir Moss took second place in the high jump at 6-2.

Senior Jordan Jackson was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 51.04 and seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.80.

The 4×400-meter relay team placed third in 3:28.80.

Sophomore Beckett Tully placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:36.73.

In the shot put, senior Frederick Charles was fifth at 43-4.25 and senior Gregory Andrews was seventh at 41-9.

