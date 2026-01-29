Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team won three straight games last week to improve to 9-5 on the season.

Junior Ryan Law had 15 points, senior Liam Feder had 12 and senior Jacob Javier had 10 to lead the Ridgers to a 61-41 win at Orange on Jan. 20.

Senior Luke Renoff had eight points, senior Liam Cooney had seven, junior Jayraj Pasricha had five, and freshman Jack Trevenen and sophomore Chris Kirk each had two.

Pasricha scored 19 points to power the Ridgers to a 63-33 home win over University on Jan. 22.

Law had 11 points and three rebounds. Renoff scored eight points with three rebounds. Feder had seven points and five rebounds. Javier had seven points and four assists. Cooney had seven points.

Seniors Matthew McCormack and Charles Loeb each added two points.

Law recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Ridgers to a 58-35 win over Passaic County Tech on Jan. 24 at GRHS.

Feder had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Javier had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Pasricha added six points. Cooney contributed four points and three rebounds, and Kirk added three points.

The 17th-seeded Ridgers will visit No. 16 seed Newark West Side on Jan. 29 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep.

GRHS will host West Orange on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. and visit North Star Academy in Newark on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry