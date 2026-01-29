East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Payne Tech and Columbia to extend its winning streak to three games and improved to 10-6 on the season.

The Jaguars defeated Payne Tech 62-53 on Jan. 22 at EOCHS. Junior Elijah Caldwell had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Je’zi Lewis posted 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Junior James Roberts had six points, five assists and four rebounds. Senior Da’vion Canzater had five points and five rebounds. Senior Bashir Lucas added four points.

Roberts had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 74-51 win over Columbia on Jan. 24 at EOCHS. Senior Tayshon Brown had 13 points, junior Stageon King had 11 points and Caldwell had 10 points and five assists. Lucas had six points, sophomore Je’zi Lewis had five points and nine rebounds, senior Da’vion Canzater had four points and seven rebounds and senior Azahn Collins had five points. Columbia moved to 11-5.

Roberts scored his 1,000th career point in the 74-53 win over Piscataway on Jan. 11, when he finished with 30 points. Roberts has 1,080 points to date.

The Jaguars received the No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host either No. 12 seed Bloomfield or No. 21 seed West Essex in the first round on Jan. 31.

The following are other EOCHS games:

Jan. 29: at Morris Catholic, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ellmore

