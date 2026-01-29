Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

January 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title TRACK-WO girls indoor

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

January 28, 2026 0 4
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

January 28, 2026 0 7
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0517

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

January 28, 2026 0 11
Irvington HS wrestling teams post good efforts at Essex County Tournament LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS wrestling teams post good efforts at Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 5

Related Stories

LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS wrestling teams post good efforts at Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 5
G-HOOPS-IHSvShabazz415
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls basketball team wins two straight games

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 58
SPORTS-IHS Coaches Hall
1 minute read

Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 143
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1
3 minutes read

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 148
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS boys basketball team hopes to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 121
TRACK-IHS 12.22
3 minutes read

Irvington HS indoor track teams enjoy fine results

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 167

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title TRACK-WO girls indoor 1

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

January 28, 2026 0 4
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge LOGO-Glen-Ridge 2

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

January 28, 2026 0 7
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0517 3

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

January 28, 2026 0 11
Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard 4

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

January 28, 2026 0 5

You may have missed

TRACK-WO girls indoor
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 4
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0517
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 11
TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard
1 minute read

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 5