Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sharifa Trocard won the girls 800-meter run to lead Irvington High School at the Essex County Indoor Track and Field Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

Trocard, a senior, was timed in 2 minutes, 13.15 seconds out of a field of 45 runners.

Freshman Sannyah Bartley was 11th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.26 and took 17th in the 200-meter dash in 27.47 for Irvington.

On the boys’ side for IHS, sophomore Dashaawn Page was fourth in 7.87, sophomore Jaquan Page was fifth in 8.00 and senior Joiner Ilys was sixth in 8.01 in the 55-meter hurdles..

Dashan Page and Jaquan Page also tied for third place in the pole vault at 9 feet.

In the 55-meter dash, junior Leonidas Williams was seventh in 6.74 seconds and junior Jamir Howell-Lee was eighth in 6.75.

Ilys was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 51.44.The 4×400-meter relay team was eighth in 3 minutes, 32.95 seconds.

The IHS boys team finished 10th overall in the team standings.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington High School assistant track coach Barnes Reid

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry