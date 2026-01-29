IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls wrestling teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 21-22, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

On the girls’ side, senior Rochelle Phillips and junior Aaliyah Gordon Burke won titles in their respective weight classes to lead the Blue Knights.

In the finals, Phillips pinned Sared Mata, of Columbia, in 5 minutes, 36 seconds, at the 126-pound weight class; and Gordon Burke pinned Alexa Fastov, of Newark Academy, in 3:50 at 138.

Other IHS placewinners were junior Amani Gosier (second place, 132); Destiny Okoye (second place, 152); Shamirha Jean Baptiste (third place, 152); Kailee Alford (fourth place, 114 pounds); and Karen Vitinio (eighth place, 132).

IHS finished fourth overall among the 18 schools. Bloomfield was first, followed by Newark Collegiate Charter and West Orange.

On the boys’ side, junior Jaylin Williams took fourth place at the 190-pound weight class; and junior Gerrell Henry (150 pounds) and David Joseph (175) each placed eighth in their weight classes to lead Irvington.

