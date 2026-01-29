MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Lyndhurst and West Side last week.

Senior Javon Rogers had 18 points and 16 rebounds, and junior Zach Alexander had 12 points and five assists in the 53-47 home win over Lyndhurst on Jan. 19.

Junior Matthew Synsmir had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Junior Nate Kirby had five points, six rebounds and three assists. Junior Liam Ayers scored four points with three rebounds and three assists. Junior Leo Kraft had four points and three rebounds.

Rogers had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists and Synsmir had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in the 71-60 home win over West Side on Jan. 22 at CHS. Kirby had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Kraft scored nine points with three rebounds and three assists. Alexander posted four points, three assists and two rebounds. Ayers added three points, six assists and three rebounds.

The Cougars lost to East Orange Campus 74-51 on Jan. 24 at EOC to move to 11-5 on the season. Rogers had a game-high 22 points. Ayers had 11 points. Sean Coley and Kraft each had five points. Kirby had four points and Alexander had two points.

The Cougars will host No. 22 seed Orange in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Collegiate in the first round on Jan. 31.

