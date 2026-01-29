MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys fencing team placed fourth overall among 45 schools at the Cetrulo Championships on Jan. 18 at Drew University in Madison. Lawrenceville finished first, followed by Pingry and Holmdel.

The Cougars took sixth place in sabre, ninth in foil and 11th in epee.

The previous day, the CHS girls fencing team placed 10th overall among 50 schools at the Santelli tournament at Drew University. Columbia was 10th in sabre, fourth in foil and 34th in epee. Chatham won the girls team title.

The CHS boys and girls teams each defeated Montclair on Jan. 24. The girls won 22-5 and the boys won 17-10. They both extended their win streaks to seven straight matches and both improved to 8-1 on the season.

Joe Ragozzino

