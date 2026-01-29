BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Essex County Tournament, Jan, 21-22, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

On the girls’ side, the Bengals won the team title for the third consecutive season. The Bengals had 177 points. Newark Collegiate Charter was second with 135 points. The tournament consisted of 18 schools.

Freshman Adrienne Rodriguez, senior Natalie Lopez, junior Lesly Sanchez and senior Saharia Quamina won titles in their respective weight classes to lead the Bengals.

In the finals, Rodriguez pinned Cayce Wang, of Columbia, in 3 minutes, 20 seconds at 107 pounds; Lopez pinned Razz Smith, of West Orange, in 5:33 at 120; Sanchez pinned Bloomfield teammate junior Zoe Pearl Ikpe in 4:39 at 185; and Quamina pinned Esther Adjoble, of Newark Collegiate, in 2:15 at 235.

Other placewinners for the Bengals were freshman Kasey Salgado (third place, 100 pounds); freshman Liliana Sanchez (third place, 107); freshman Jaysalin Soto (fourth place, 152); freshman Makayla Gonzalez (fifth place, 145); sophomore Mya Ochoa (sixth place, 100); sophomore Heaven Bazile (sixth place, 138); freshman Laura Sanchez (eighth place, 114); and junior Jenah Ibrahim (eighth place, 185).

On the boys’ side, Bloomfield finished ninth in the team standings among 23 schools.

The BHS placewinners were junior Jayden Morales (fourth place, 175); senior Terrence Taylor (fourth place, 215); senior Ayden Fox (fourth place, 285); senior Matthew Miller (sixth place, 138); sophomore Gabriel Bravo (eighth place, 106); sophomore Aidan Matias (eighth place, 126); and senior Micah Holt-Virgil (eighth place, 165).

