WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team captured its 12th Essex County Tournament team title at the 50th ECT at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 21-22.

The Pirates had 289 points. West Essex was second with 207, while Caldwell was third with 194.5 points.

Senior 215-pound Rocco Salerno won his fourth ECT title, pinning Danny Harraka from West Essex in 34 seconds. He is the 11th wrestler in the history of the tournament to win four ECT titles and the third from Seton Hall Prep. The others were Angelo DiLeo (2002-2005) and current SHP head coach Lou Mascola (2008-2011). Senior 132-pound Andre Morero pinned KJ Lissenden from Caldwell in 1 minute, 30 seconds to capture his third county title. Other three-time county champs from Seton Hall Prep were Anthony Pellegrino (2023-25), Carlo Vanvolkenburgh (2022-24), Larry Melchionda (2018-20) and Brenden Calas (2011-13).

Other SHP first-place finishers were:

1 44 pounds : junior Tyler Yildiz decisioned Anthony Barrett (Caldwell) 4-3.

150: sophomore Michael Pocius decisioned Adam Barakat (West Orange) 1-0.

157: senior August Katz pinned Pierce Asfalg (Cedar Grove) 3:03.

The SHP second-place finishers were:

120: freshman Noah Hernandez lost by decision to Carmine Sipper (Caldwell) 7-0.

126: senior Joe Viola lost by decision to Christian Bastante (West Essex) 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker.

175: senior Brandon Papa lost by major decision to Reid Clausi (West Essex) 11-1.

SHP third-place finisher:

165: sophomore David Lopes won by technical fall over George Dakar (Cedar Grove) 17-2, 5:59.

SHP fourth place finisher:

113: junior Preston Nitche lost by decision to Matthew Ruane (Caldwell) 7-3.

SHP fifth-place finishers:

138: sophomore Maksim Marrero decisioned Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) 7-3.

285: senior Lorenzo Palescaldolo pinned Rocco Maglione (West Essex) 1:15.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry