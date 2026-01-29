January 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine

January 28, 2026 0 19
Seton Hall Prep basketball team falls to Arts and St. Peter’s Prep LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team falls to Arts and St. Peter’s Prep

January 28, 2026 0 18
Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County Relays LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County Relays

January 28, 2026 0 43
Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins

January 20, 2026 0 59

Related Stories

TRACK-WO girls indoor
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 4
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 13
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 20
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Taylor Daniels leads Seton Hall Prep indoor track team at Essex County meet

Editor January 28, 2026 0 13
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 19
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team falls to Arts and St. Peter’s Prep

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 18

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title TRACK-WO girls indoor 1

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

January 28, 2026 0 4
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge LOGO-Glen-Ridge 2

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

January 28, 2026 0 6
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0517 3

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

January 28, 2026 0 10
Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard 4

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

January 28, 2026 0 4

You may have missed

TRACK-WO girls indoor
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track teams wins Essex County title

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 4
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 6
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0517
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team piles up more victories

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 10
TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard
1 minute read

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 4