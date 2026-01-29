GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Newark Academy 55-43 on Jan. 24 at Newark Academy in Livingston to improve to 9-7 on the season.

Senior Annabel Koss-Defrank had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals; senior Allison Snyder had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals; junior Caitlin Hood had 10 points and 13 rebounds; junior Lauren Cifelli had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals; senior Leila Arda added two points, three assists and two steals; and junior Grace Kennedy added two points for the Ridgers.

In earlier action, Hood had 17 points and Snyder had 10 to lead the Ridgers to a 46-35 home win over Morristown on Jan. 20. Arda had nine points and Koss-Defrank had eight.

GRHS lost at University 45-34 on Jan. 22 in Newark. Koss-Defrank had 16 points, Snyder had seven, Hood had six, Anabel Mira-McKenzie had three and Cifelli added two.

The fifth-seeded Ridgers will host a first-round game in the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 31, against the preliminary-round winner between No. 21 Payne Tech and No. 12 seed Newark Academy (Jan. 29). The top seed is Caldwell.

The Ridgers will visit West Orange on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. and host Mount St. Dominic on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder

