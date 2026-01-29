NUTLEY/MAPLWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/BLOOMFIELD — The Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school ice hockey team features two of the best players in state history.

Christian Sherman, of Columbia, and Nutley’s Angelo “AJ” Albanese, both senior captains,achieved their 200th career points in the same game.

Sherman and Albaese each had a goal and two assists to propel the team to a 4-2 win over Glen Rock on Jan. 28 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Sherman has 28 goals and 27 assists on the season, and 95 goals and 107 assists for 202 career points. Albanese has 18 goals and 25 assist this season, and upped his career totals to 83 goals and 118 assists for 201 points.

They are reportedly the 49th and 50th players in state history to achieve 200 career points.

N/C/B head coach Dave Macri expressed how it’s a joy to coach and watch them play.

“The talent and skill level is just through the roof on these guys,” Macri said. “They are a driving force and they rarely come off the ice as a result of it. They have really been our rainmakers. Christian is just one of those kids that quietly does the work, does it well, and just produces. No matter what, he just powers through AJ (Albanese) is the same. These guys are just all business on the ice. They are a pleasure to coach and, quite honestly, they are fun to watch. You got to put your coach’s face on, but as a fan of hockey, they are just fun to watch. Their creativity is through the roof.”

Sophomore Abel Grimaldi had two goals and two assists in the victory, as the team improved to 7-10-1 this season. Grimaldi has eight goals and 19 assists this season.

Other offensive contributors are junior Trevor Romonowski (six goals and six assists) and Ryan Coon (three goals, six assists). In goal, senior captain Aiden Rosamillia had 488 saves for an .882 save percentage and junior Alex Madsen had 107 saves for an .863 save percentage.

